33 Apartments for rent in Kahului, HI with parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)
Results within 1 mile of Kahului

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49
245 Lau Oliwa Loop, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1457 sqft
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49 Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Kehalani Home - Come home and enjoy this cozy home with one of the larger yard spaces on the block. This 2-story Kehalani home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1598 Mill Street - COT
1598 Mill Street, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage on Mill Street. There are other tenant on the property. Parking for 2 vehicles max. No smoking of any kind in the unit. Unfurnished. No pets. Do not apply until you've made an appointment and seen the unit.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kahului

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1724 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
1 /1 Cottage that was completely remodeled in 2015. Furnished with utilities included, 2 tandem parking spaces. The Cottage is totally private and also features beautiful interior design as well as a tranquil bamboo lined covered deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage with loft. Utilties included. - ONLY INQUIRE IF SERIOUS One bedroom detached cottage with loft. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Results within 10 miles of Kahului

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
215 Mahie Place
215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach. UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 S. Kihei Rd #H108
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Kihei Shores, walk right down to the beach! - 2 bed/2 bath unfurnished unit, tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Brand new paint throughout. Amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, one reserved parking stall.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing ocean view 1 bed 1 bath Kihei Ali'i Kai - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2751 Puu Hoolai St
2751 Puu Hoolai Street, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1848 sqft
Spacious Home In South Kihei - Great extended family or sharing with roommates home. Close proximity to some of South Maui's most beautiful beach parks. Home has a large yard to enjoy your evening BBQ and morning coffee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kahului, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kahului apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

