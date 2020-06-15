All apartments in Kaanapali
Find more places like 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaanapali, HI
/
2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105

2661 Kekaa Drive · (808) 280-0435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kaanapali
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2661 Kekaa Drive, Kaanapali, HI 96761
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Maui Eldorado - This ground floor one bedroom, one bath is furnished and ready to occupy August 1, 2019 borders the Kaanapali Golf Course offering excellent vistas. Short distance to the famous Kaanapali Beach offering incredible sunsets, snorkeling and ocean amenities. Whaler's Village with it's fine dining, casual dining and multiple shops is a short distance. The Maui El Dorado is a famous resort with recently remodeled pools and landscaping and is centrally located in West Maui offering easy access to Lahaina, Kapalua. Minimum stay is 6 months (but you are welcome to stay longer). There is a $35 application fee. Please do not fill an application without talking with Bud There is an inexpensive insurance requirement. Please call Bud with questions or further information at 808-280-0435 or email him at kilmerb001@hawaii.rr.com. Bud is real estate broker (RB-18638) with Maui Realtors Leasing Division in Lahaina.

(RLNE2822853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have any available units?
2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaanapali.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 offer parking?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 does not offer parking.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have a pool?
Yes, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 has a pool.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have accessible units?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaanapali Apartments with Parking
Kaanapali Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKihei, HIKula, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Honokowai Ahupua`a
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity