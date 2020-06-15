2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105

Amenities

Maui Eldorado - This ground floor one bedroom, one bath is furnished and ready to occupy August 1, 2019 borders the Kaanapali Golf Course offering excellent vistas. Short distance to the famous Kaanapali Beach offering incredible sunsets, snorkeling and ocean amenities. Whaler's Village with it's fine dining, casual dining and multiple shops is a short distance. The Maui El Dorado is a famous resort with recently remodeled pools and landscaping and is centrally located in West Maui offering easy access to Lahaina, Kapalua. Minimum stay is 6 months (but you are welcome to stay longer). There is a $35 application fee. Please do not fill an application without talking with Bud There is an inexpensive insurance requirement. Please call Bud with questions or further information at 808-280-0435 or email him at kilmerb001@hawaii.rr.com. Bud is real estate broker (RB-18638) with Maui Realtors Leasing Division in Lahaina.



(RLNE2822853)