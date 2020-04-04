All apartments in Kaanapali
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

150 Puukolii Rd #34

150 Puukolii Road · (808) 276-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Puukolii Road, Kaanapali, HI 96761
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 150 Puukolii Rd #34 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator. All utility's included. Tenant pays additional cable. Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R(S) 808-665-1315 with Quam Properties Hawaii to arrange a viewing. $2880.00 + tax = $120.00 = $3,000 per month / 12 month term.

No pets / No smoking

(RLNE5669524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

