Honokaa, HI
45-3471 Kawila Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

45-3471 Kawila Street

45-3471 Kawila Street · (808) 960-5962
Location

45-3471 Kawila Street, Honokaa, HI 96727
Papaanui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 45-3471 Kawila Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
media room
Recently Completed Studio for Rent in Honokaa - Studio, built in 2019, in Honoka’a in a quiet residential neighborhood, perfect for one person. Unit is one block off Mamane St. Easy walk to the post office, theater, library, groceries, restaurants, school. Unit is 445 sq ft, plus 100 sq ft front porch with spectacular ocean view. Studio is fully furnished – move-in ready. Beautiful bathroom. Three closets and tons of other storage space.

Unit has AC and heat, as well as de-humidification. The unit shares a common wall with main portion of house. This wall is insulated for sound. Owner has also installed sound blocking curtains and batting on sections of the common wall, like at the full/double bed.

Utilities Included: electricity, water, cable TV, WiFi, AC/heat and whole-house dehumidification, yard service. Shared washer-dryer. Off-street dedicated parking.

> Rent: $1,100 + GE Tax
> Security Deposit: $1,100

PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid-19, we will not be conducting in person showings for this rental. We will be sending out videos of the property. Please email Kanoe Lindsey-Soares at kanoelindseysoares@hawaiilife.com with any inquiries.

All prospective tenants will be screened for previous rental history, income verification, credit history, and criminal background history. There is a $30.00 Application Fee per responsible adult. View by appointment only. No smoking or pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have any available units?
45-3471 Kawila Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-3471 Kawila Street have?
Some of 45-3471 Kawila Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-3471 Kawila Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-3471 Kawila Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-3471 Kawila Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-3471 Kawila Street is pet friendly.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-3471 Kawila Street does offer parking.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-3471 Kawila Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have a pool?
No, 45-3471 Kawila Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have accessible units?
No, 45-3471 Kawila Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-3471 Kawila Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-3471 Kawila Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45-3471 Kawila Street has units with air conditioning.
