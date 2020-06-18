45-3471 Kawila Street

Amenities

Recently Completed Studio for Rent in Honokaa - Studio, built in 2019, in Honoka’a in a quiet residential neighborhood, perfect for one person. Unit is one block off Mamane St. Easy walk to the post office, theater, library, groceries, restaurants, school. Unit is 445 sq ft, plus 100 sq ft front porch with spectacular ocean view. Studio is fully furnished – move-in ready. Beautiful bathroom. Three closets and tons of other storage space.



Unit has AC and heat, as well as de-humidification. The unit shares a common wall with main portion of house. This wall is insulated for sound. Owner has also installed sound blocking curtains and batting on sections of the common wall, like at the full/double bed.



Utilities Included: electricity, water, cable TV, WiFi, AC/heat and whole-house dehumidification, yard service. Shared washer-dryer. Off-street dedicated parking.



> Rent: $1,100 + GE Tax

> Security Deposit: $1,100



PLEASE NOTE: Due to Covid-19, we will not be conducting in person showings for this rental. We will be sending out videos of the property. Please email Kanoe Lindsey-Soares at kanoelindseysoares@hawaiilife.com with any inquiries.



All prospective tenants will be screened for previous rental history, income verification, credit history, and criminal background history. There is a $30.00 Application Fee per responsible adult. View by appointment only. No smoking or pets.



No Pets Allowed



