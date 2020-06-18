All apartments in Holualoa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

76-4341 Leilani St

76-4341 Leilani Street · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 76-4341 Leilani St · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7C’s Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Welcome to 7C’s Kona, were you’ll experience amazing Hawaiian sunsets from the back lanai! This beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is the perfect place for you and your family ! The beaches and reefs along the Kailua-Kona coast are well suited for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, standup paddling, and Manta Ray tours at night!!

The Amenities:

The master bedroom is comfortably outfitted with a King size bed, walk in closet, and large glass sliders with access out to the private lanai and pool. The luxurious master en-suite has a large walk in shower, dual sinks, and a Jacuzzi tub. The second and third bedrooms are equipped with comfortable Queen bed’s and have been outfitted for your comfort!  The bright and spacious second bathroom is right off the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms in the hallway; it is equipped with a shower and a single vanity sink. The home also has two bean-bag beds, known as CordaRoys, which unzip from a bean bag chair into queen size beds for extra sleeping accommodations (perfect for kids!!).

The fully-stocked kitchen has all you'll need to prepare and serve meals, saving you money on dining for better things ---- whale-watching, snorkel trips, or a long massage. Our guests love to pick up some fresh fish, grab a cocktail and grill out at sunset on our outdoor BBQ by the pool!

The large open space living room and dining area features comfortable seating, a 65” HD Smart TV, as well as High speed WiFi internet. As a bonus…there is a large screen computer monitor, wireless mouse, keyboard and printer in the home for your use.

The lanai is the perfect spot for family and friends to hang out and relax.  Visit and play in the pool by day, and BBQ and dine on a table for 6 or enjoy the gas fire pit under the stars at night. Program your favorite music into the Bluetooth wireless speakers, grab a nice cold drink and sit back and enjoy.

7 C's has fun toys the whole family can enjoy- 2 folding bikes (fit great in the car), beach chairs, umbrella, tennis rackets, boogie boards and a 2 seat kayak. Located minutes from down town Kailua-Kona, 7 C’s Kona location cannot be beat! Minutes away from sand, surf, and fun in the sun, you’ll find everything your family needs for the ideal Big Island trip. We’ll even provide you with the beach chairs, beach towels, and beach umbrella for your days of soaking rays and splashing in waves!

A/C Notes: There are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms as well as the living room. NO central Air

TA-152-674-7136-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76-4341 Leilani St have any available units?
76-4341 Leilani St has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76-4341 Leilani St have?
Some of 76-4341 Leilani St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76-4341 Leilani St currently offering any rent specials?
76-4341 Leilani St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76-4341 Leilani St pet-friendly?
No, 76-4341 Leilani St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St offer parking?
No, 76-4341 Leilani St does not offer parking.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76-4341 Leilani St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St have a pool?
Yes, 76-4341 Leilani St has a pool.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St have accessible units?
No, 76-4341 Leilani St does not have accessible units.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St have units with dishwashers?
No, 76-4341 Leilani St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76-4341 Leilani St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76-4341 Leilani St has units with air conditioning.
