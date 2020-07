84 Pukihae Street #1305 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool internet access

FABULOUS PACIFIC OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEWS from every room!

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom plus den with Washer and Dryer, Flat screen TV, kitchen table and chairs, lamps, sheets, towels, and dishes, etc. Electric, water, sewer, cable, wireless, high-speed INTERNET, trash included. Building amenities include: Pool, Security Building, Resident Manager, Library, small gym & Laundry on-site. Walk to beaches, parks, golfing, downtown. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Appropriate taxes to be applied. Hawaii Tax #GE/TA-024-167-6288-01 Please email: Tawny@JadeDream.com Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI, Principal Broker RB-19471 Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920 PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781 (808) 987-7171 (877) 834-9166 fax Tawny@JadeDream.com email