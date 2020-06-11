15-2753 Mahimahi St. - A

Amenities

on-site laundry microwave internet access range oven refrigerator

BOTTOM UNIT - Spacious 3 bed/2 Full Bath Home in Hawaiian Beaches! Lots of room, open floor plan, full kitchen, Private Water. Setup with Solar for low cost electricity. 2 separate entrances to bottom Unit. County Water, Mailbox, Paved Street.



Close to Beach, Recreational Facilities, Park, New Puna Kai Shopping Center.



Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Trash, Internet/Cable/Phone.

Lawn service is provided.



If interested, please fill out an online application at: www.equitypmusa.com.

There is no fee to fill out an online application. However if you want to move forward with leasing, then a $35 application fee would apply.



Please call Darla Hartvigsen with further questions at 808-319-9913



Equity Hawaii Real Estate

Darla Hartvigsen (rb-22680)