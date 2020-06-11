All apartments in Hawaiian Beaches
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

15-2753 Mahimahi St. - A

15-2753 Mahimahi Street · (808) 319-9913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15-2753 Mahimahi Street, Hawaiian Beaches, HI 96778
Waiakahiula Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
BOTTOM UNIT - Spacious 3 bed/2 Full Bath Home in Hawaiian Beaches! Lots of room, open floor plan, full kitchen, Private Water. Setup with Solar for low cost electricity. 2 separate entrances to bottom Unit. County Water, Mailbox, Paved Street.

Close to Beach, Recreational Facilities, Park, New Puna Kai Shopping Center.

Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Trash, Internet/Cable/Phone.
Lawn service is provided.

If interested, please fill out an online application at: www.equitypmusa.com.
There is no fee to fill out an online application. However if you want to move forward with leasing, then a $35 application fee would apply.

Please call Darla Hartvigsen with further questions at 808-319-9913

Equity Hawaii Real Estate
Darla Hartvigsen (rb-22680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

