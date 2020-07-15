62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court yoga

Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Nestled into the gated Wai'ula'ula neighborhood within the Mauna Kea Resort, this elegant residence showcases peaceful Pacific Ocean, sunset, and Hapuna Golf Course views, particularly from its private lanai, pool, and spa. Complete with zoned air conditioning, wireless internet service, fine finishes such as travertine floors, and parking for two cars, it provides all the comforts of home in an unparalleled island setting. As the home is owned by the Mondavi family, each reservation comes with a complimentary bottle of Mondavi family wine, as well as luxury Mondavi bath products.



The master bedroom features a California king bed; a flat-screen cable television; a walk-in closet; high, coffered ceilings; lanai access; pool, golf course, and garden views; and an en suite bath with a glass-enclosed shower, a deep soaking tub, and two entirely separate vanities/sinks. The second master boasts a king bed; another flat-screen cable television and walk-in closet; the same high, coffered ceilings as the first master; lanai access; more pool, golf course, and garden views; and an en suite bath with both an indoor shower and a heavenly outdoor shower. A third bedroom suite offers twin beds (can convert to a king bed upon request), a walk-in closet, and another glass-enclosed shower.



The lanai, pool, spa, and lawn offer considerable privacy, with a clear line of sight to the ocean, mountains, and golf course. Lounge in the sunshine by day, take a leisurely dip in the pool, and then indulge in the tropical tranquility of the outdoor shower. Linger over an open-air meal, prepared at the built-in barbecue grill station with wet bar and mini fridge, on the covered lanai. End your day with a soak in the spa by the light of the stars and tiki torches.



The home’s open-concept floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with bar seating at a sizable island; a Sub-Zero fridge; a Wolf oven, six-burner gas range, and built-in microwave; a KitchenAid dishwasher; and a wine fridge. Vaulted ceilings create an airy atmosphere in the great room, which contains a dining area for six and a living area with stylish modern furnishings. A wall of sliding glass doors opens to the outdoor oasis.



As another appealing option, the community houses an amenities center with a saline infinity pool, hot tub, and barbecue grills surrounded by lush island vegetation. A beautifully equipped clubhouse provides indoor lounging and dining areas, a wide-screen television, and a well-appointed kitchen, which may be reserved for private parties or simply enjoyed by residents and guests. For guests who wish to stay active during their stay, there is a fitness center outfitted with quality cardio and weight equipment.



This exceptional residence on the Big Island’s famed Kohala Coast offers convenient access, with payment of resort fees, to the stunning Mauna Kea Resort and its sister property, the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. These two sister resort properties are located on two of the most gorgeous white sand beaches on the island, Kauna‘oa Beach and Hapuna Beach. The resorts are also home to numerous restaurant options, excellent shopping, two championship golf courses, tennis, and spas. Guests will find opportunities for a wide variety of other unique activities nearby, such as snorkeling, manta ray night dives, hikes through petroglyph fields, horseback riding, and coffee farm tours.



Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided unit orientation and tour

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-121-866-0352-01

STVR-19-366460



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844201)