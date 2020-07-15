All apartments in Hawaii County
Find more places like 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawaii County, HI
/
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345

62-3600 Amaui Pl · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

62-3600 Amaui Pl, Hawaii County, HI 96743
Ouli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 · Avail. now

$17,608

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Mondavi Family Home, Wai'ula'ula 345, w/Private Pool & Spa at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Nestled into the gated Wai'ula'ula neighborhood within the Mauna Kea Resort, this elegant residence showcases peaceful Pacific Ocean, sunset, and Hapuna Golf Course views, particularly from its private lanai, pool, and spa. Complete with zoned air conditioning, wireless internet service, fine finishes such as travertine floors, and parking for two cars, it provides all the comforts of home in an unparalleled island setting. As the home is owned by the Mondavi family, each reservation comes with a complimentary bottle of Mondavi family wine, as well as luxury Mondavi bath products.

The master bedroom features a California king bed; a flat-screen cable television; a walk-in closet; high, coffered ceilings; lanai access; pool, golf course, and garden views; and an en suite bath with a glass-enclosed shower, a deep soaking tub, and two entirely separate vanities/sinks. The second master boasts a king bed; another flat-screen cable television and walk-in closet; the same high, coffered ceilings as the first master; lanai access; more pool, golf course, and garden views; and an en suite bath with both an indoor shower and a heavenly outdoor shower. A third bedroom suite offers twin beds (can convert to a king bed upon request), a walk-in closet, and another glass-enclosed shower.

The lanai, pool, spa, and lawn offer considerable privacy, with a clear line of sight to the ocean, mountains, and golf course. Lounge in the sunshine by day, take a leisurely dip in the pool, and then indulge in the tropical tranquility of the outdoor shower. Linger over an open-air meal, prepared at the built-in barbecue grill station with wet bar and mini fridge, on the covered lanai. End your day with a soak in the spa by the light of the stars and tiki torches.

The home’s open-concept floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with bar seating at a sizable island; a Sub-Zero fridge; a Wolf oven, six-burner gas range, and built-in microwave; a KitchenAid dishwasher; and a wine fridge. Vaulted ceilings create an airy atmosphere in the great room, which contains a dining area for six and a living area with stylish modern furnishings. A wall of sliding glass doors opens to the outdoor oasis.

As another appealing option, the community houses an amenities center with a saline infinity pool, hot tub, and barbecue grills surrounded by lush island vegetation. A beautifully equipped clubhouse provides indoor lounging and dining areas, a wide-screen television, and a well-appointed kitchen, which may be reserved for private parties or simply enjoyed by residents and guests. For guests who wish to stay active during their stay, there is a fitness center outfitted with quality cardio and weight equipment.

This exceptional residence on the Big Island’s famed Kohala Coast offers convenient access, with payment of resort fees, to the stunning Mauna Kea Resort and its sister property, the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. These two sister resort properties are located on two of the most gorgeous white sand beaches on the island, Kauna‘oa Beach and Hapuna Beach. The resorts are also home to numerous restaurant options, excellent shopping, two championship golf courses, tennis, and spas. Guests will find opportunities for a wide variety of other unique activities nearby, such as snorkeling, manta ray night dives, hikes through petroglyph fields, horseback riding, and coffee farm tours.

Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:
- Meticulously inspected home
- Guided unit orientation and tour
- Local team with property and area expertise
- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)
- Guest support throughout your stay

We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-121-866-0352-01
STVR-19-366460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have any available units?
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 has a unit available for $17,608 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have?
Some of 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 currently offering any rent specials?
62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 pet-friendly?
No, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaii County.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 offer parking?
Yes, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 offers parking.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have a pool?
Yes, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 has a pool.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have accessible units?
No, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 does not have accessible units.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 has units with dishwashers.
Does 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 62-3600 Amaui Pl. #345?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kahului, HIHilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HIKihei, HI
Kalaoa, HIHawaiian Beaches, HIMakawao, HIHolualoa, HI
Waikoloa Village, HIWailea, HIKailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity