62-114 Kila Place #21

Ocean view, Villa, Pool, Walk to resorts, Luxurious, Villas at Mauna Kea #21 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This newly renovated four bedroom luxury property, walking distance to the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, offers the ideal oasis for relaxing and luxuriating in paradise. Enjoy fabulous amenities access at two world class destinations, the Mauna Kea Resort and the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. Unwind on the generous private pool deck and covered lanai and revel in fabulous ocean, coastline, sunset and Maui views year long.



Central air conditioning is offered throughout the villa, while the open floor plan, ceiling fans and multiple sliding glass doors create delightful cross breezes. A regal foyer opens to the great room offering ocean and sunset views from the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Elegant Fine Design interior decor echoes the tones of the nearby Pacific. Exquisite natural light, high valance ceilings and gorgeous woodwork highlight the refined furnishings and fixtures.



The koa framed recessed living room offers a flat screen TV with Sonos speaker bar. A fully equipped wet bar is located just off the living area and the formal dining area seats eight. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, sandstone backsplash, and high end appliances including a Miele espresso maker.



The master suite is furnished with a king bed, flat screen TV, Mayumi Oda artwork, and sliding doors to the lanai and pool deck. The ensuite master bath has dual sinks, extra vanity area, flat screen TV, water closet, walk-in shower and outdoor shower garden.



Two twin beds, which can convert to a king upon request, outfit the second bedroom along with a flat screen TV, access to a private courtyard, and an adjacent full bath with walk-in shower. The third bedroom offers two queen beds, flat screen TV, ocean views, sliding door to upper lanai, and ensuite full bath with walk-in shower. The fourth bedroom is outfitted with two twin beds (can convert to a king upon request), flat screen TV, ensuite full bath, plus sliding doors to a private courtyard with outdoor shower garden.



*Amenities at two world class resorts include:

- The 2 best white sand beaches on island (beach loungers and towel service)

- 3 Heated freshwater swimming pools including adults-only Westin Hapuna Beach Resort pool

- 3 Hot tubs

- 2 Championship golf courses: Robert Trent Jones Sr. Mauna Kea Resort course & Arnold Palmer/Ed Seay-designed Hapuna Golf Course

- 11 Tennis courts, oceanside

- 2 Fitness centers, fully equipped

- 2 Full service luxury spas, Mauna Kea Spa by Mandara plus salon & Hapuna Spa by Mandara

- 12 restaurants and lounges with Sunday Brunch at Manta, Clambake, and other legacy events

- Keiki Club - children’s activities

- Bocce ball courts

- Hawaiian cultural activities

- Concierge services

- Luxury shopping

- Fitness and yoga classes

- Signature Mauna Kea Lu‘au

- Watersports, including SUP/surf/boogie board lessons and rentals, canoeing, kayaking, snorkeling, sailing and more

- Nighttime manta ray snorkel adventure

- Charging privileges

*resort fee applies for access to some of the amenities listed



We provide boogie boards, snorkel gear, beach chairs, beach towels and more to assure your adventures on and off property are thoroughly equipped! A Pack N’ Play travel crib is included and a child safety fence can be erected around the private pool by request (set-up fee applies). Pack light! The laundry room off the kitchen has an oversized washer and dryer, laundry sink and folding area.



Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided villa orientation and tour

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



No Pets Allowed



