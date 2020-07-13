/
182 Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI with pool
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
Results within 1 mile of Halawa
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-487 KOAUKA LP #B908
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Park at Pearlridge - Highly desired, spacious! Two reserved parking stalls (one covered, one open) are included with this unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-380 Koauka Loop
98-380 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1336 sqft
3-bed 2-bath home in the Bougainville housing area located at Koauka Loop in Aiea. Single parking stall included with street parking available. Pool and common area available. Pets allowed, must first go through an approval process.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5180 LIKINI ST., #802
5180 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
677 sqft
5180 LIKINI ST., #802 Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home - Conveniently located in Salt Lake, easy access to Downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Hickam AFB, Cp Smith & Ft Shafter, Secure bldg, electricity incl in rent. Views of golf course & mts.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!! Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801
3009 Ala Makahala Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 Available 07/29/20 Country Club Village 6, Two Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2 Pkg stalls! - One of the newest buildings in Salt Lake! Builit in 2008, this end unit is a Makai/Ewa corner unit with golf course views from the bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
2888 Ala Ilima Street
2888 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Five Regents Apartments. Salt Lake Moanalua. Excellant location near Ft. Shafter, Tripler Army Hosp. HNL, Hickam AFB & Pearl Harbor. Pool, Tennis Court, Meeting area, Basket Ball Court. 24/7 Security, Res. Manager on site.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
801 Ala Nioi Pl #601
801 Ala Nioi Place, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
904 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom unit! - NEW flooring, freshly painted, updated bathrooms, etc! Walking distance to shopping, parks and bus lines! MOVE-IN READY! Utilities included: water, sewage and trash. Section 8 accepted! Sorry, no pets.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5090 Likini Street
5090 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1039 sqft
Country Club Plaza. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 secured parking, Pool. Tennis court, close to Tripler Army Hosp, Ft. Shafter, Pearl Harbor, Hon. Intl. Airport or Hickam AFB. No Pets, Sec. 8 or Smoking in unit. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
1 of 15
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5070 Likini Street, #310W
5070 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country Club Plaza - Upgraded and Spacious 2/2/1 - A must see! - Welcome to Country Club Plaza.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 2:00 pm By: CRISTYN This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
