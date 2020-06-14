Apartment List
/
HI
/
halawa
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Halawa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
Results within 1 mile of Halawa

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
Results within 10 miles of Halawa
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/23/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707
876 Curtis St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1535 Pensacola Avenue, #1012
1535 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect Location, Lower Makiki with View, Covered Parking - Nicely upgraded lower Makiki one bedroom, one bath, one covered parking, with washer/dryer in unit. Great view from 10th floor. Tenant to pay electric, cable, and internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Halawa, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Halawa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Halawa 1 BedroomsHalawa 2 BedroomsHalawa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHalawa 3 Bedrooms
Halawa Apartments with BalconyHalawa Apartments with GymHalawa Apartments with ParkingHalawa Apartments with Pool
Halawa Apartments with Washer-DryerHalawa Dog Friendly ApartmentsHalawa Furnished ApartmentsHalawa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College