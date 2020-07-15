All apartments in Halawa
99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House

99-776 Halawa Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

99-776 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
2 Bdrm 1 Bath, 500 sf Cottage Near Military Bases - Property Id: 309989

Centrally located at the crossroads to most military bases on the island! Access to freeway going in any direction. Close to town, below Camp Smith in Aiea. Under-sink 4 stage water filter, refrigerator/freezer, washer, dryer, lots of storage in basement, one covered parking, tons of street parking, new paint and fixtures inside, new paint going on the outside, and a beautiful view of Diamond Head! Pets will require a one-time, refundable pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309989
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have any available units?
99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Halawa, HI.
What amenities does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have?
Some of 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House currently offering any rent specials?
99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House pet-friendly?
No, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Halawa.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House offer parking?
Yes, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House offers parking.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have a pool?
No, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House does not have a pool.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have accessible units?
No, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House does not have accessible units.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have units with dishwashers?
No, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House have units with air conditioning?
No, 99-776 Halawa Heights Road Back House does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

