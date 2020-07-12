Apartment List
/
HI
/
ewa gentry
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ewa Gentry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65” TV in garage, 2

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Month to Month Lease. Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-918 Puhikani Street
91-918 Puhikani Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sun Terra Ewa Beach 3/2/G - Available NOW! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Yard service included. Tenant is responsible water/sewer, electricity, gas and cable/internet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1498 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage in the highly desired community of Parkside.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1003 Kanela Street
91-1003 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Ewa Beach home with open concept living. Ground floor has living, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Amenities include access to pool, BBQ area and cabanas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1066 Leleoi Street
91-1066 Leleoi Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1081 sqft
Complex is located across Holomua E/S. Nr Bus Line & Gentry Rec Ctr, Hawaii Prince & Coral Creek Golf Course, Safeway, CVS/Longs, Foodland, City Mill, Ross Dress for Less, Doctors Clinic.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.

1 of 12

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.

1 of 7

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Ewa Gentry
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
MOVE IN AVAILABILITY: September 1, 2020. Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
City Guide for Ewa Gentry, HI

Where does an NSA whistleblower-to-be call home? The city of Ewa Gentry, HI, of course! Until Edward Snowden took flight, he and his girlfriend lived in a quiet neighborhood in this small community on Hawaii's Island of Oahu.

The movie-makers of Hollywood don't spend money lightly, so you know there must be something special about the island of Oahu, Hawaii. In the past 10 years, a slew of films were shot against this gorgeous backdrop, including The Informant, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Shaggy Dog, and Snakes on a Plane. Oahu's city of Ewa Gentry is your ticket to a life of endless balmy tropical weather, so pack your bags, ditch your sweaters, and start looking for apartments and rental houses in this island paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ewa Gentry, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ewa Gentry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 2 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEwa Gentry 3 BedroomsEwa Gentry Apartments with BalconyEwa Gentry Apartments with Garage
Ewa Gentry Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEwa Gentry Apartments with ParkingEwa Gentry Apartments with PoolEwa Gentry Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ewa Gentry Cheap PlacesEwa Gentry Dog Friendly ApartmentsEwa Gentry Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College