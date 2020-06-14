Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Ewa Gentry, HI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ewa Gentry renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Ewa Gentry
Verified

1 of 33

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 25

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1288 Kaikohola Street
91-1288 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2200 sqft
Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round.

1 of 19

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.
Results within 5 miles of Ewa Gentry
Verified

1 of 29

Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 34

$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified

1 of 22

$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,228
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,631
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 11

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

1 of 19

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

1 of 25

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1625 sqft
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.

1 of 13

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.

1 of 16

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1077 Koio Dr E
92-1077 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1427 sqft
Gated Ko'Olina Town home! 3Bed 2 bath 1400 sq/ft - Resort living in world renowned Ko'Olina. This 3 Bed 2 Bath Villa is ready to move in. Beautifully open floor plan, with plenty of space for dining and entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Ewa Gentry

1 of 28

Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.

1 of 9

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

1 of 6

Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.

1 of 19

Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.

1 of 14

Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.

1 of 21

Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on

1 of 14

Aiea
1 Unit Available
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
City Guide for Ewa Gentry, HI

Where does an NSA whistleblower-to-be call home? The city of Ewa Gentry, HI, of course! Until Edward Snowden took flight, he and his girlfriend lived in a quiet neighborhood in this small community on Hawaii's Island of Oahu.

The movie-makers of Hollywood don't spend money lightly, so you know there must be something special about the island of Oahu, Hawaii. In the past 10 years, a slew of films were shot against this gorgeous backdrop, including The Informant, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Shaggy Dog, and Snakes on a Plane. Oahu's city of Ewa Gentry is your ticket to a life of endless balmy tropical weather, so pack your bags, ditch your sweaters, and start looking for apartments and rental houses in this island paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ewa Gentry, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ewa Gentry renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

