pet friendly apartments
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA
1 Unit Available
192 VFW Drive
192 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1175 sqft
192 VFW Dr in Watkinsville - Available NOW - Clean and cute 3/2 in Watkinsville. Available NOW. Recently renovated. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. (RLNE4718510)
Results within 1 mile of Watkinsville
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
6 Units Available
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
24 Units Available
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
38 Units Available
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
12 Units Available
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
1 Unit Available
5500 Price Mill Rd
5500 Price Mill Road, Bishop, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1996 sqft
5500 Price Mill Rd - Location Location Don't miss out on this beautiful ranch home located in Oconee County. This home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath and a huge mud room. Hard wood floors through out, high ceilings, and fire place. (RLNE5767715)
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
1 Unit Available
3551 Greensboro Highway
3551 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1548 sqft
3551 Greensboro Highway Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom Home on 2 Acres in Oconee - Available mid-July! Sitting on a beautiful private 2 acres, this one story ranch home is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*Rent is $1,400.00 with lawn care included. Rent will be reduced to $1,300.00 a month without lawn care included. Tenants will be responsible for lawn care or will be charged by management on owner's behalf.
1 Unit Available
Berkley Hills
231 Holmes Dr.
231 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3364 sqft
231 Holmes Dr.
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.
1 Unit Available
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.
2470 Simonton Bridge Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1151 Bouldercrest Circle
1151 Bouldercrest Circle, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1021 sqft
This Oconee County split level in a quiet neighborhood is open and airy with great light. It has a large fenced in back yard with mature trees and shrubs. It is newly renovated with fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
Oak Bend
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1700 Hog Mountain Road
1700 Hog Mountain Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1651 sqft
1700 Hog Mountain Road Available 07/20/20 1700 Hog Mountain Rd - Available soon! - Quaint, country 3 bedroom home in Oconee County. Dedicated dining area and large living area. Wood burning stove. Two-car carport and large covered porch.
Results within 10 miles of Watkinsville
58 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
5 Units Available
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
59 Units Available
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
10 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
4 Units Available
Oak Bend
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
6 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
3 Units Available
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.