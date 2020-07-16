All apartments in Warner Robins
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

116 Kevin Court

Location

116 Kevin Court, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1352 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator stove, fireplace, home office, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard. Minutes away from US-129. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.georgia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Fireplace,Tile in wet areas,Water included,Den/Office,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Kevin Court have any available units?
116 Kevin Court has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Kevin Court have?
Some of 116 Kevin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Kevin Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Kevin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Kevin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Kevin Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Kevin Court offer parking?
No, 116 Kevin Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Kevin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Kevin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Kevin Court have a pool?
No, 116 Kevin Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Kevin Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Kevin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Kevin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Kevin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
