Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 6/17/2020!!! Enjoy a fresh new look in this brick ranch style home located on a .52 corner acre lot nestled in a quiet cul de sac. The home also features an extra family/bonus room, new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house and fenced in yard Cannot use the wood burning stove. Rent includes AC filters delivered monthly.Pets are accepted with owners approval and $300.00 Non refundable pet fee.