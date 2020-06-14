Apartment List
/
GA
/
skidaway island
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA

Finding an apartment in Skidaway Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Skidaway Island
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Victory Heights
7 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oakdale
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Southside
11 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Oaks
1 Unit Available
116 Greenbriar Court
116 Greenbriar Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
**Available Now** Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Coffee Bluff with Large Fenced Yard!! - The 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet street on the Coffee Bluff Area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Colonial Oaks
1 Unit Available
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BR, 2BA House in Coffee Bluff! New Paint Inside and Out! Wood lamintate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! W/D Hook-ups! New Countertops! New Blinds

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
111 Paradise Drive
111 Paradise Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath rental conveniently located off White Bluff Rd in Savannah.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1429 East 48th Street
1429 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath house in Parkside near Daffin Park. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Dale Terrace - Olympus - Victory Square
1 Unit Available
1601 East 50th Street
1601 E 50th St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
350 sqft
Cute lower level 1 bed/1 bath carriage house apartment in midtown area. Electric, water, sewer and trash service included in rent. Pets require owner approval. Section 8 welcome. Application fee $60 to process background check.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
832 Dancy Avenue
832 Dancy Avenue, Vernonburg, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom slice of paradise on the marsh! Upper level covered porch to catch those marsh breezes. Den/study in addition to large living room and big eat-in kitchen gives you lots of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
703 Stuart Street
703 Stuart Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
East Savannah
1 Unit Available
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
607 Jackson Boulevard
607 Jackson Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1170 sqft
Cozy brick home located in mid town Savannah. Located close to groceries, shopping and more. Please call our office to schedule your showing today.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Skidaway Island
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Skidaway Island, GA

Finding an apartment in Skidaway Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Skidaway Island 2 BedroomsSkidaway Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkidaway Island 3 Bedrooms
Skidaway Island Apartments with BalconySkidaway Island Apartments with GarageSkidaway Island Apartments with Parking
Skidaway Island Apartments with Washer-DryerSkidaway Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsSkidaway Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University