2 bed 2 bath apartments
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA
1 Unit Available
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Skidaway Island
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Victory Heights
6 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Oakdale
14 Units Available
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Paradise Park
8 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
12 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Paradise Park
30 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
1 Unit Available
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
Southside
1 Unit Available
12510 White Bluff Road
12510 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
917 sqft
$100 admin fee due at lease signing Renters insurance required No smoking policy Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 Unit Available
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Results within 10 miles of Skidaway Island
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Pine Gardens
62 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
34 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
