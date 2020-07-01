River Walk Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, volleyball court, and playgrounds throughout the property. Our residents also have easy access to covered picnic and BBQ areas or join some friends for a match on our volleyball court. Our youngest residents get in on the fun too and can run off energy on one of three extensive playgrounds on site. With plenty of room to walk, you and your pet can enjoy some quality outdoor time as well. Don’t forget to stop in to our remodeled clubhouse for some coffee or refreshments and meet our friendly and outgoing staff!