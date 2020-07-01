All apartments in Macon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

River Walk Apartments

5578 Riverside Dr · (478) 253-8673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5578 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Walk Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, volleyball court, and playgrounds throughout the property. Our residents also have easy access to covered picnic and BBQ areas or join some friends for a match on our volleyball court. Our youngest residents get in on the fun too and can run off energy on one of three extensive playgrounds on site. With plenty of room to walk, you and your pet can enjoy some quality outdoor time as well. Don’t forget to stop in to our remodeled clubhouse for some coffee or refreshments and meet our friendly and outgoing staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10/mo per pet
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $10/mo per pet
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Walk Apartments have any available units?
River Walk Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macon, GA.
What amenities does River Walk Apartments have?
Some of River Walk Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Walk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Walk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Walk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River Walk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River Walk Apartments offer parking?
No, River Walk Apartments does not offer parking.
Does River Walk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Walk Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Walk Apartments have a pool?
Yes, River Walk Apartments has a pool.
Does River Walk Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, River Walk Apartments has accessible units.
Does River Walk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Walk Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River Walk Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Walk Apartments has units with air conditioning.
