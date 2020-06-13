Apartment List
/
GA
/
macon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Macon, GA

Finding an apartment in Macon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Legacy at River Crossing
1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1250 sqft
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1332 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Rivoli Run
200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$767
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1362 sqft
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
33 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
River Walk Apartments
5578 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated January 30 at 01:28am
13 Units Available
Ansley Village
6435 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1360 sqft
Located near the Plantation Center and Amstar Cinemas, these unit offer island kitchens, crown molding, garden tubs, and washer/dryer connections. On-site amenities include pool with waterfall, business center, media center, and pet park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
The Manchester At Wesleyan
1665 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$678
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1500 sqft
Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Northside
3876 Northside Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$586
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1440 sqft
The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first.
Results within 1 mile of Macon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Results within 5 miles of Macon
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2670 Graham Road
2670 Graham Road, Jones County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
2670 Graham Road-Great Home in Country Setting - This home has a beautiful country setting yet it is minutes from I-16, the medical center,shopping and eating places, Sits on almost 3 acres and includes bar/storage/work shed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,
Results within 10 miles of Macon
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
112 Anne Lane
112 Anne Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, full brick home features a charming kitchen, fenced yard and beautiful landscaping. Newly renovated master bath with gorgeous tile shower. Laminate flooring throughout. Bonus Room adjacent to master bedroom not included in sq ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Mercer
101 Mercer Ct, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1902 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/17/2020!!! Enjoy a fresh new look in this brick ranch style home located on a .52 corner acre lot nestled in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Macon, GA

Finding an apartment in Macon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Macon 1 BedroomsMacon 1 BedroomsMacon 2 BedroomsMacon 2 BedroomsMacon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMacon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMacon 3 BedroomsMacon 3 BedroomsMacon Apartments with Balcony
Macon Apartments with BalconyMacon Apartments with GarageMacon Apartments with GarageMacon Apartments with GymMacon Apartments with GymMacon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMacon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMacon Apartments with Parking
Macon Apartments with ParkingMacon Apartments with PoolMacon Apartments with PoolMacon Apartments with Washer-DryerMacon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMacon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMacon Pet Friendly PlacesMacon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Warner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GALocust Grove, GA
Covington, GAPerry, GAMilledgeville, GA
Jackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA