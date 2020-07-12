22 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA with parking
Once a settlement turned fort turned city, Macon, Georgia is today a town rooted in culture and as hospitable as any southern city could be. The beauty of Macon is not just in its architecture or its history but in the people that make up this big city in the central Georgia. Nicknamed “the heart of Georgia,” Macon is chock full of hometown pride and friendly residents. It also has a reputation for breeding some pretty talented people (Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers) and has become home to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame for such reasons. But music and hometown pride aren’t the only thing that make Macon what it is. The year round festivals (Cherry Blossom Festival, Mulberry Street Festival and so on…) also don’t hurt the city’s appeal. Macon is many things to many people: a cultural center (home to Museum of Arts & Science, Tubman Museum, among others), a historic and architectural dream (Greek Revival and Victorian homes make up the historic section here and are lit up EVERY night for entertainment), and a bustling city. Come find out what Macon means to you. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Macon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.