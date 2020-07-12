22 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA with parking

Once a settlement turned fort turned city, Macon, Georgia is today a town rooted in culture and as hospitable as any southern city could be. The beauty of Macon is not just in its architecture or its history but in the people that make up this big city in the central Georgia. Nicknamed “the heart of Georgia,” Macon is chock full of hometown pride and friendly residents. It also has a reputation for breeding some pretty talented people (Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers) and has become home to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame for such reasons. But music and hometown pride aren’t the only thing that make Macon what it is. The year round festivals (Cherry Blossom Festival, Mulberry Street Festival and so on…) also don’t hurt the city’s appeal. Macon is many things to many people: a cultural center (home to Museum of Arts & Science, Tubman Museum, among others), a historic and architectural dream (Greek Revival and Victorian homes make up the historic section here and are lit up EVERY night for entertainment), and a bustling city. Come find out what Macon means to you. See more