Apartment List
/
GA
/
macon bibb
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA

Finding an apartment in Macon-Bibb that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$680
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments on quiet wooded property. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Floor plans with one- and two-bedrooms available. Community fire pit, pool, and playground available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with modern updates in a prime location – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3961 Blair Ct
3961 Blair Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! - Adorable 3br 1ba home in Macon, available for mid May move in. -$675.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1280 Appleton Ave.
1280 Appleton Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Two Bedroom in Historic House - This two bedroom/one bathroom apartment is on a quiet street in downtown Macon. Enjoy the morning with the large front porch or take advantage of the spacious, private backyard that can be used for parking as well.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1251 Dewey St
1251 Dewey Street, Macon-Bibb, GA
4 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
MAKE ME YOUR HOME! - This is quite the charming 4 bed 2 bath home with great backyard space, a nice front porch and large size bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
746 Marshall Drive
746 Marshall Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
CHARMING HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BASIC LAWN CARE INCLUDED. HOMEOWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
136 Buckingham Place
136 Buckingham Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
2208 sqft
An enormous, shaded front porch invites you in to this historic home off of Vineville Avenue. Two large living areas in addition to the porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3683 West Napier Avenue
3683 West Napier Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1128 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1128 square feet of space and minutes away from US-41. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Irwinton Road
4141 Irwinton Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1458 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1458 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, storage space, ceiling fans,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
196 Desoto
196 Desoto Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1706 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/12/20!!!! Very charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of mid-town. Spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, private, fenced backyard, great landscaping. 3rd bedroom is set up as office.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2670 Graham Road
2670 Graham Road, Jones County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
2670 Graham Road-Great Home in Country Setting - This home has a beautiful country setting yet it is minutes from I-16, the medical center,shopping and eating places, Sits on almost 3 acres and includes bar/storage/work shed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Freeman Dr
104 Freeman Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1688 sqft
104 Freeman Dr Available 07/01/20 Come enjoy the beautiful park-like setting in the backyard. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Fabulous back deck overlooking a wooded back yard. Kitchen open to living room. Two car carport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
112 Anne Lane
112 Anne Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, full brick home features a charming kitchen, fenced yard and beautiful landscaping. Newly renovated master bath with gorgeous tile shower. Laminate flooring throughout. Bonus Room adjacent to master bedroom not included in sq ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Macon-Bibb, GA

Finding an apartment in Macon-Bibb that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

