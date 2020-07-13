/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Macon-Bibb, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
1176 sqft
Check out our Macon, GA apartments for rent at Forest Pointe! Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans withmodern updates in a prime location near the area’s best in dining and shopping – Forest Pointe’s apartment community can’t be beat.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Last updated July 10 at 08:49pm
2 Units Available
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$659
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our single-story apartment homes offer quiet living in a wooded, park like setting. Forest Village is close to shopping, theaters and the unique historic downtown square offering antiques and fine dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4701 Jeffersonville Road
4701 Jeffersonville Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1025 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-80. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3961 Blair Ct
3961 Blair Court, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
3961 Blair Ct Available 07/13/20 NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! - Adorable 3br 1ba home in Macon, available for mid July move in. -$675.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Sunnydale Drive
1024 Sunnydale Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
2 Bedrooms
$692
876 sqft
A charming rental home in Macon! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms --876 square feet --Open floor plan --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Large
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
746 Marshall Drive
746 Marshall Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
CHARMING HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BASIC LAWN CARE INCLUDED. HOMEOWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET WITH A NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
136 Buckingham Place
136 Buckingham Place, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
2208 sqft
An enormous, shaded front porch invites you in to this historic home off of Vineville Avenue. Two large living areas in addition to the porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3129 Stratford Drive
3129 Stratford Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1289 sqft
Nice house in a quiet neighborhood off of Shurling Drive. Hardwood floors throughout the house with large living areas. Master bedroom with built-in storage and attached full bathroom. Carport with extra storage and private, fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1266 Appleton Dr.
1266 Appleton Ave, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Large Three Bedroom Apartment Close to Mercer University - This three bedroom/two bathroom apartment is one of two units in a historic property on a quiet street close to downtown and Mercer’s campus. Relax with friends and family on the front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
116 Augustus
116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1836 sqft
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Macon-Bibb
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$890
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 King Richard Dr
800 King Richard Dr, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 309660 Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes ranging from $599 to
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
96 Amber
96 Amber Drive, Byron, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage, sprinkler system and new shingles. Just steps away to the community playground with covered picnic area. Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
113 Kingsbury Circle
113 Kingsbury Circle, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
This three bedroom/one bathroom house sits on a quiet street off of Watson Boulevard. Freshly painted interior with a large living room. Newly renovated modern hall bathroom.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Kevin Court
116 Kevin Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1352 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator stove, fireplace, home office, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard.
