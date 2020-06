Amenities

Three bedrooms/two bath House - Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom house in residential neighborhood. 1,414 Sq.ft. on .58 acres.

Features:

-Hardwood flooring and tile

-Total electric

-Central heat and air

-Ceiling fans

-Basement with laundry hookup and storage (unfinished)

-Comes with stove, NO REFRIGERATOR



Rent $750/month. Utilities NOT included. (Room mate Plan up 1 person $800/mo; 2 persons $825/month)



Application fee $40

First month's rent $750

Security deposit $750

Administration fee $85



Requirements:

-Must be employed at least two years with the same verifiable employer

-No evictions less than three years

-Landlord reference

-Good credit score

-Good rental history

-Background check

-Monthly NET income must be at least 2.5 times the rent

-No pets

-Must have rental insurance



