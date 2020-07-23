All apartments in Macon-Bibb
1251 Glendale Ave

1251 Glendale Avenue · (404) 843-2500
Location

1251 Glendale Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA 31206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$799

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very good house in Macon. Owner just finished some hard work and left available for tenant to rent. 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Large living area and separate kitchen area. Rent is for a year contract. Close to shopping areas and you will be amazed to see the size of the basement. Big yard space to park and more space to feel relaxed. Try it and see for yourself, you will not regret what the owner did for the tenant. Because of the high volume of applications, all applications will be considered on first come first serve basis. Applicant may also be screened for good credit history, and no eviction within last 5 years. Call anytime, feel free leave message. GOOD LUCK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Glendale Ave have any available units?
1251 Glendale Ave has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1251 Glendale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Glendale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Glendale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macon-Bibb.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave offer parking?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave have a pool?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Glendale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Glendale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Glendale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
