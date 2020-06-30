All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4996 Wycliffe Drive

4996 Wycliffe Way · (470) 364-2134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4996 Wycliffe Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4996 Wycliffe Drive · Avail. Jul 20

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4996 Wycliffe Drive Available 07/20/20 Renovated 4 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful home features a large deck overlooking spacious back yard and one car garage! Huge Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, tile counters & backsplash, stainless steel appliances, electric range & side-by-side refrigerator, large L-shaped bar island, picture window, and upgraded lighting! Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and upgraded ceiling fan. Basement features a separate den & 4th bedroom. 3 more spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpet! Unbelievable home won't last long!!

Text Brian for more information-470-364-2134

Apply online at www.Bravorealtyga.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2230853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have any available units?
4996 Wycliffe Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have?
Some of 4996 Wycliffe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4996 Wycliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4996 Wycliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4996 Wycliffe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4996 Wycliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have a pool?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4996 Wycliffe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4996 Wycliffe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4996 Wycliffe Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

