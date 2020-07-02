All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3238 Drummond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3238 Drummond Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

3238 Drummond Dr

3238 Drummond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3238 Drummond Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Drummond Dr have any available units?
3238 Drummond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3238 Drummond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Drummond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Drummond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr offer parking?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr have a pool?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr have accessible units?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 Drummond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 Drummond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College