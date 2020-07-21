All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1

2424 Sardis Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Sardis Chase Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Luxury townhome in a beautiful gated swim/tennis community. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Easy access to highway and close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have any available units?
2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
