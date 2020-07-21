Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1
2424 Sardis Chase Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2424 Sardis Chase Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Luxury townhome in a beautiful gated swim/tennis community. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Easy access to highway and close to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have any available units?
2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Sardis Chase Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
