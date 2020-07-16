All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:31 PM

1337 Williamsburg Lane

1337 Williamsburg Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1337 Williamsburg Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1337 WILLIAMSBURG LANE NORCROSS GA · Avail. now

$1,425

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,208 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5645091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have any available units?
1337 Williamsburg Lane has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have?
Some of 1337 Williamsburg Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Williamsburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Williamsburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Williamsburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Williamsburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane offer parking?
No, 1337 Williamsburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Williamsburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1337 Williamsburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1337 Williamsburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Williamsburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Williamsburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1337 Williamsburg Lane has units with air conditioning.
