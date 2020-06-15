117 South Bay Road, Unit #402

Amenities

dogs allowed garage pool playground clubhouse hot tub

WATERFRONT Gated Community Town Home with Garage - What a view! This Luxurious. waterfront, Lake Oconee, condo is now available for a 6-9

month lease. Located on the first floor, this spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,

separate dining room, fireplace, high-end appliances and comes complete with a single-car garage. Condo comes completely furnished. You will feel like

you are at a resort just steps away from the clubhouse, salt-water pool, playground, restaurant and full service marina.

Call the listing agent for your appointment today and start enjoying Lake Oconee Life!



