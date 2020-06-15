All apartments in Eatonton
Eatonton, GA
117 South Bay Road, Unit #402
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

117 South Bay Road, Unit #402

117 S Bay Rd · (831) 809-8172
Location

117 S Bay Rd, Eatonton, GA 31024

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 South Bay Road, Unit #402 · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WATERFRONT Gated Community Town Home with Garage - What a view! This Luxurious. waterfront, Lake Oconee, condo is now available for a 6-9
month lease. Located on the first floor, this spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,
separate dining room, fireplace, high-end appliances and comes complete with a single-car garage. Condo comes completely furnished. You will feel like
you are at a resort just steps away from the clubhouse, salt-water pool, playground, restaurant and full service marina.
Call the listing agent for your appointment today and start enjoying Lake Oconee Life!

(RLNE5480411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

