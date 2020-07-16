All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 954 Windmill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, GA
/
954 Windmill Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

954 Windmill Lane

954 Windmill Lane · (706) 922-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

954 Windmill Lane, Columbia County, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 954 Windmill Lane · Avail. Aug 28

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
954 Windmill Lane Available 08/28/20 954 Windmill Lane - Windmill Plantation - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! Greenbrier Schools! Stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Windmill Plantation. Hardwood floors in formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile counter tops and a butcher block island. Great room with fireplace and built-ins. Enjoy the outdoors from indoors. Sun room has indoor grill and wet bar. Owner's bath includes large garden tub and lots of counter space. Double walk-in closets. HOA covenants applicable. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. Pet friendly with approval. Electric and gas utilities. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE2280705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Windmill Lane have any available units?
954 Windmill Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 954 Windmill Lane have?
Some of 954 Windmill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Windmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
954 Windmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Windmill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Windmill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 954 Windmill Lane offer parking?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 954 Windmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Windmill Lane have a pool?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 954 Windmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Windmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Windmill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 Windmill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 954 Windmill Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy
Martinez, GA 30907
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln
Martinez, GA 30907
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway
Martinez, GA 30907
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl
Martinez, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Columbia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity