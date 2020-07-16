Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

954 Windmill Lane Available 08/28/20 954 Windmill Lane - Windmill Plantation - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! Greenbrier Schools! Stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Windmill Plantation. Hardwood floors in formal living room and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile counter tops and a butcher block island. Great room with fireplace and built-ins. Enjoy the outdoors from indoors. Sun room has indoor grill and wet bar. Owner's bath includes large garden tub and lots of counter space. Double walk-in closets. HOA covenants applicable. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. Pet friendly with approval. Electric and gas utilities. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE2280705)