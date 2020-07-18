All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

803 Bell Springs Court

803 Bell Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

803 Bell Springs Court, Columbia County, GA 30813

803 Bell Springs Court Available 07/14/20 803 Bell Springs Court-Orchard Hill - Approximately 1800 square feet; Attached Garage. Living room with Fireplace.Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections. Refrigerator, Dishwasher,and Stove Included. Gas and Electric Utilities. Some Pets Negotiable with Fee. School Zones Must be Verified, as They are Subject to Change. HOA Covenants Applicable. To Schedule A Showing Please Call 706-309-0594, Or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com

(RLNE5902324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Bell Springs Court have any available units?
803 Bell Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, GA.
What amenities does 803 Bell Springs Court have?
Some of 803 Bell Springs Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Bell Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
803 Bell Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Bell Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Bell Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 803 Bell Springs Court offers parking.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Bell Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court have a pool?
No, 803 Bell Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 803 Bell Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Bell Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Bell Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Bell Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
