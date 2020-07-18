658 Cornerstone Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

2-Story Home in Amenity Rich Community - Located in the Knob Hill Subdivision, this lovely two story home features an office AND a bonus room, a screened back porch, and an In-Ground Salt Water Pool in the backyard. The pool maintenance is covered in the cost of the rent, however the neighborhood also offers a community pool as well as a bike path, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails.



- Minimum 620 Credit Score Required

- Single Deposit (Equal to 1 Month Rent)

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



(RLNE5898950)