Columbia County, GA
658 Cornerstone Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

658 Cornerstone Place

658 Cornerstone Court · (706) 722-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

658 Cornerstone Court, Columbia County, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 658 Cornerstone Place · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
2-Story Home in Amenity Rich Community - Located in the Knob Hill Subdivision, this lovely two story home features an office AND a bonus room, a screened back porch, and an In-Ground Salt Water Pool in the backyard. The pool maintenance is covered in the cost of the rent, however the neighborhood also offers a community pool as well as a bike path, playground, clubhouse, and walking trails.

- Minimum 620 Credit Score Required
- Single Deposit (Equal to 1 Month Rent)
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE5898950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Cornerstone Place have any available units?
658 Cornerstone Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 658 Cornerstone Place have?
Some of 658 Cornerstone Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Cornerstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
658 Cornerstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Cornerstone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 Cornerstone Place is pet friendly.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place offer parking?
No, 658 Cornerstone Place does not offer parking.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Cornerstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place have a pool?
Yes, 658 Cornerstone Place has a pool.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place have accessible units?
No, 658 Cornerstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 Cornerstone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 658 Cornerstone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 Cornerstone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
