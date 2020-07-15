All apartments in Columbia County
5608 Sunbury Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5608 Sunbury Loop

5608 Sunbury Loop · (706) 830-0580
Location

5608 Sunbury Loop, Columbia County, GA 30809

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5608 Sunbury Loop · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Bartram Trail Golf Community - This great 4 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath Home features 2 story great room with corner gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen has stained cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliance package that includes double ovens as well as a 5-burner gas cooktop w/pot filler and Microwave hood. Hardwood floors downstairs. Owner suite on main level with walk-in closet. Spacious owner bath with dual vanities, granite, tiled shower, and garden tub.

Included in rent are access to the community Junior Olympic size pool and within walking distance to Patriots Park neighborhood trails.

Upstairs are three guest bedrooms and full bath with dual vanity and loft style hall. Fully landscaped yard with sprinkler system, rear covered porch, and fence.

Amenities include Junior Olympic community pool and walking distance to Patriots Park neighborhood trails.

This property will be owner managed once application is approved and lease is signed.

Contact Scott Patterson via text at 706-830-0580 to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Evans Area.

To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on county records and believed to be reliable. We have not verified it, make no guarantee, warranty of accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to ensure accuracy. Prospective tenants should independently confirm correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of the most complete representation of the condition, but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have any available units?
5608 Sunbury Loop has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5608 Sunbury Loop have?
Some of 5608 Sunbury Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Sunbury Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Sunbury Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Sunbury Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 Sunbury Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop offer parking?
No, 5608 Sunbury Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Sunbury Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5608 Sunbury Loop has a pool.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have accessible units?
No, 5608 Sunbury Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 Sunbury Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Sunbury Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Sunbury Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
