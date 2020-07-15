5608 Sunbury Loop

Amenities

Bartram Trail Golf Community - This great 4 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath Home features 2 story great room with corner gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light. The kitchen has stained cabinets, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliance package that includes double ovens as well as a 5-burner gas cooktop w/pot filler and Microwave hood. Hardwood floors downstairs. Owner suite on main level with walk-in closet. Spacious owner bath with dual vanities, granite, tiled shower, and garden tub.



Included in rent are access to the community Junior Olympic size pool and within walking distance to Patriots Park neighborhood trails.



Upstairs are three guest bedrooms and full bath with dual vanity and loft style hall. Fully landscaped yard with sprinkler system, rear covered porch, and fence.



This property will be owner managed once application is approved and lease is signed.



Contact Scott Patterson via text at 706-830-0580 to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Evans Area.



To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com



No Cats Allowed



