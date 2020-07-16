All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

517 Scenic Drive

517 Scenic Drive · (706) 799-3110
Location

517 Scenic Drive, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 517 Scenic Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1746 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1. Less than a mile to I-20 makes and allows for a quick trip to restaurants, shopping, schools, and work. New carpet through Home, newly painted,2-story Great Room, Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, 2" Blinds throughout Home and TONS of storage.One car garage and fenced backyard!!Owner's suite is located on main level with walk-in Closet. Two additional bedrooms located on the second floor along with Loft overlooking Great Room. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main level, near the owner's suite. All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer!! Pets ok Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com

(RLNE4045443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Scenic Drive have any available units?
517 Scenic Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 517 Scenic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Scenic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
