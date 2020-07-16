Amenities

517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1. Less than a mile to I-20 makes and allows for a quick trip to restaurants, shopping, schools, and work. New carpet through Home, newly painted,2-story Great Room, Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, 2" Blinds throughout Home and TONS of storage.One car garage and fenced backyard!!Owner's suite is located on main level with walk-in Closet. Two additional bedrooms located on the second floor along with Loft overlooking Great Room. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main level, near the owner's suite. All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer!! Pets ok Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com



(RLNE4045443)