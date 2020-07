Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Home features large great room with electric fireplace, spacious kitchen with separate dining area and laundry room. Master suite has walk in closet and tray ceilings with ceiling fan. Master bath features garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and smooth top range and Breakfast bar. Plenty of cabinet space! Privacy fenced yard that backs up to green space for extra privacy. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Close to Ft Gordon!