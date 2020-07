Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

All brick, 4 bedroom, Columbia County home conveniently located to I-20, Ft Gordon and Evans shopping areas. Only minutes to downtown Augusta. New laminate wood flooring through out include all bedrooms. Main bedroom has 10' by 9' sitting area. Subdivision has walking path, playground and pavilion. Also features large corner lot with privacy fenced back yard, huge deck and two car garage. Must see to appreciate!