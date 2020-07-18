Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

399 Bowen Falls Available 07/31/20 Ivey Falls Townhome - Townhome for Lease in Grovetown Georgia. Centrally located near Fort Gordon, Patriots Park and Bartram Trail Golf Course



Unit features a beautiful open floor plan with 1350 square feet of living space and a single car garage. Eat-in kitchen with a raised bar, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and work space, stainless steel appliances and a built-in pantry.



Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer located downstairs near the garage and 1/2 bath.



Landscaped and maintained regularly by the HOA.



Contact Scott Patterson at 706-830-0580 or Kevin McCarthy at 706-284-7629 for more information or visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com for other available rentals in our area.



DO NOT APPLY THROUGH ZILLOW OR OTHER SITES. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE THROUGH "BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVE PARTNERS"



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..



