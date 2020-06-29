All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

3233 Windwood Street

3233 Windwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Windwood Street, Columbia County, GA 30809

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available July 15 | 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths - This well maintained ranch home has lots to offer. The great room is spacious with a wood floors, stone fireplace, 10 ft ceilings and a ceiling fan. It will accommodate larger furniture. The well laid out kitchen leaves nothing out. It features, tiled floors, granite, lots of cabinet(stained) & counter space, island with seating, pantry, stainless steel and large breakfast area. The owner suite is nicely sized with a huge closet and luxurious bath. All secondary rooms are a good size and have nice closets. Other wonderful features of the home include, a desk/workspace, mud area with bench, covered back porch, privacy fenced yard and a laundry room. Convenient to shopping, Fort Gordon, SRS and I20. Schools zones - Parkway Elem/Riverwood Middle/Greenbrier High. ***strict no pet and no smoking policy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Windwood Street have any available units?
3233 Windwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, GA.
What amenities does 3233 Windwood Street have?
Some of 3233 Windwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Windwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Windwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Windwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Windwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 3233 Windwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Windwood Street offers parking.
Does 3233 Windwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Windwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Windwood Street have a pool?
No, 3233 Windwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Windwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3233 Windwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Windwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Windwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Windwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Windwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
