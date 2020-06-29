3233 Windwood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available July 15 | 4 Bedrooms | 2 Baths - This well maintained ranch home has lots to offer. The great room is spacious with a wood floors, stone fireplace, 10 ft ceilings and a ceiling fan. It will accommodate larger furniture. The well laid out kitchen leaves nothing out. It features, tiled floors, granite, lots of cabinet(stained) & counter space, island with seating, pantry, stainless steel and large breakfast area. The owner suite is nicely sized with a huge closet and luxurious bath. All secondary rooms are a good size and have nice closets. Other wonderful features of the home include, a desk/workspace, mud area with bench, covered back porch, privacy fenced yard and a laundry room. Convenient to shopping, Fort Gordon, SRS and I20. Schools zones - Parkway Elem/Riverwood Middle/Greenbrier High. ***strict no pet and no smoking policy