All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 228 Hot Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, GA
/
228 Hot Springs Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

228 Hot Springs Drive

228 Hot Springs Drive · (706) 399-8707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

228 Hot Springs Drive, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020 TRUE RANCH BRICK home in well established Orchard Hill! GAS RANGE IN Kitchen W/ granite countertops, plantation shutters, breakfast area and pantry, Owner's suite features trey ceilings, sunken garden tub surrounded by marble tile, separate shower, walk in closet, and dual vanity sinks. 3 Additional bedrooms– one w/ built in shelving & desk, TWO w/ Walk in closets and ceiling fans. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and fenced in with patio area. Online application and fee are required through mysmartmove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have any available units?
228 Hot Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Hot Springs Drive have?
Some of 228 Hot Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Hot Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Hot Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Hot Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Hot Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Hot Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Hot Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Hot Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Hot Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Hot Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Hot Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Hot Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 228 Hot Springs Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy
Martinez, GA 30907
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln
Martinez, GA 30907
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway
Martinez, GA 30907
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl
Martinez, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Columbia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity