1965 Toccoa Falls

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for late July occupancy - no pets allowed. Spacious and well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home. Large front yard with shade trees, covered front stoop opens to wide entry foyer with double door storage closet. Open floor plan with great room open to kitchen and formal dining room. Great room has hardwood floors and ceiling fan, access to rear sunroom overlooking privacy-fenced back yard. Kitchen and breakfast nook has breakfast bar, adjacent laundry room and two-car garage. Spacious master bedroom with carpet, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet, en suite bath with jetted tub and separate shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans. Storage building in backyard..#goodtoask