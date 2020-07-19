All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:04 PM

1965 Toccoa Falls

1965 Toccoa Falls Road · (706) 863-1775
Location

1965 Toccoa Falls Road, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for late July occupancy - no pets allowed. Spacious and well-maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home. Large front yard with shade trees, covered front stoop opens to wide entry foyer with double door storage closet. Open floor plan with great room open to kitchen and formal dining room. Great room has hardwood floors and ceiling fan, access to rear sunroom overlooking privacy-fenced back yard. Kitchen and breakfast nook has breakfast bar, adjacent laundry room and two-car garage. Spacious master bedroom with carpet, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet, en suite bath with jetted tub and separate shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans. Storage building in backyard..#goodtoask

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have any available units?
1965 Toccoa Falls has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1965 Toccoa Falls have?
Some of 1965 Toccoa Falls's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Toccoa Falls currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Toccoa Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Toccoa Falls pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Toccoa Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Toccoa Falls offers parking.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Toccoa Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have a pool?
No, 1965 Toccoa Falls does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have accessible units?
No, 1965 Toccoa Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Toccoa Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Toccoa Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Toccoa Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
