Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

121 Broadleaf Trail

121 Broadleaf Trail · (706) 306-1613
Location

121 Broadleaf Trail, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4232 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL!!! Three car garage with additional mother in law suite downstairs. Open floorplan at its finest with front and rear covered porches. This 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath home is definitely designed with entertaining in mind. The arched openings allow for conversations to flow from room to room. This house has a grand 2 story foyer flanked by a coffered ceiling study or living room. The formal dining room also showcases coffered ceilings. The kitchen is spacious with large pantry and is framed by a 3 sided breakfast bar that opens to the breakfast room, spacious family room and bright sunroom. The upstairs features a large owners suite with double trey ceiling, private vaulted sitting area, spacious bathroom, jetted spa tub, seperate shower, private water closet, double sink, and huge his and her custom closets. The secordary bedrooms are oversized with generous closets and attached bathrooms. Must have a 600 or better credit score. No in person showing due to COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have any available units?
121 Broadleaf Trail has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Broadleaf Trail have?
Some of 121 Broadleaf Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Broadleaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
121 Broadleaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Broadleaf Trail pet-friendly?
No, 121 Broadleaf Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail offer parking?
Yes, 121 Broadleaf Trail offers parking.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Broadleaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have a pool?
No, 121 Broadleaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 121 Broadleaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Broadleaf Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Broadleaf Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Broadleaf Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
