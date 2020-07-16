121 Broadleaf Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL!!! Three car garage with additional mother in law suite downstairs. Open floorplan at its finest with front and rear covered porches. This 5 Bedroom, 4.5 bath home is definitely designed with entertaining in mind. The arched openings allow for conversations to flow from room to room. This house has a grand 2 story foyer flanked by a coffered ceiling study or living room. The formal dining room also showcases coffered ceilings. The kitchen is spacious with large pantry and is framed by a 3 sided breakfast bar that opens to the breakfast room, spacious family room and bright sunroom. The upstairs features a large owners suite with double trey ceiling, private vaulted sitting area, spacious bathroom, jetted spa tub, seperate shower, private water closet, double sink, and huge his and her custom closets. The secordary bedrooms are oversized with generous closets and attached bathrooms. Must have a 600 or better credit score. No in person showing due to COVID-19