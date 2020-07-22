All apartments in Clayton County
6714 Camp Road

6714 Camp Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6714 Camp Road, Clayton County, GA 30296

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2/1 with dining room and family room plus two car garage. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Camp Road have any available units?
6714 Camp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6714 Camp Road currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Camp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Camp Road pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Camp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6714 Camp Road offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Camp Road offers parking.
Does 6714 Camp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Camp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Camp Road have a pool?
No, 6714 Camp Road does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Camp Road have accessible units?
No, 6714 Camp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Camp Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 Camp Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 Camp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 Camp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
