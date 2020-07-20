All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 591 Jake Trail.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

591 Jake Trail

591 Jake Trl · No Longer Available
Location

591 Jake Trl, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Jake Trail have any available units?
591 Jake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 591 Jake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
591 Jake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Jake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Jake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 591 Jake Trail offer parking?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not offer parking.
Does 591 Jake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Jake Trail have a pool?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 591 Jake Trail have accessible units?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Jake Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Jake Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Jake Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
