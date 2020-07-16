All apartments in Clayton County
51 Southern Golf Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

51 Southern Golf Court

51 Southern Golf Court · No Longer Available
Location

51 Southern Golf Court, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Southern Golf Court have any available units?
51 Southern Golf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 51 Southern Golf Court currently offering any rent specials?
51 Southern Golf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Southern Golf Court pet-friendly?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court offer parking?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court does not offer parking.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court have a pool?
Yes, 51 Southern Golf Court has a pool.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court have accessible units?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Southern Golf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Southern Golf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
