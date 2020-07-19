All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3176 Chippewa Drive

3176 Chippewa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3176 Chippewa Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Beautiful Three bedroom two bathroom home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, included kitchen appliances, and a deck perfect for entertainment.This is a must see home!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have any available units?
3176 Chippewa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3176 Chippewa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Chippewa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Chippewa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive offer parking?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have a pool?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3176 Chippewa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3176 Chippewa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
