1837 Broad River Rd

Atlanta, GA 30349



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



This beautiful new townhome has an open floor plan, beautiful fixtures and so much more!!! Easy maintenance LVP flooring throughout! Enjoy warm, cozy evenings by your gorgeous fireplace and cool summer days on your private patio. The kitchen is great for entertaining with plenty of wood cabinets, granite counters and a breakfast bar opening to the spacious living room. The living room has 9 foot ceilings. Plenty of closets throughout. Large bedrooms, including a master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Guest bath on the main floor. 1 car garage. WD not included.



Located off Fayetteville Rd, this home has easy access to major Atlanta highways, and downtown Atlanta with all it has to offer, including fine dining. Closer restaurants include Home Taste Restaurant, Louisiana Bistreaux, Fusion House, Jerk Palace, The Historic Green Manor Restaurant and Bole Ethiopian Restaurant.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Clayton County Water System

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: City Of College Park



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.