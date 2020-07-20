Rent Calculator
Last updated April 9 2019 at 4:53 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 Waters Edge Way
11 Waters Edge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11 Waters Edge Way, Clayton County, GA 30215
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Not available to November 1 for move in. 3BR/2BA home in excellent condition. Located in pool & tennis neighborhood.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have any available units?
11 Waters Edge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 11 Waters Edge Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Waters Edge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Waters Edge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Waters Edge Way is pet friendly.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way offer parking?
No, 11 Waters Edge Way does not offer parking.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Waters Edge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have a pool?
Yes, 11 Waters Edge Way has a pool.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Waters Edge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Waters Edge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Waters Edge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Waters Edge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
