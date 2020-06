Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

204 Brightwell Street Available 06/08/20 LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CLARKESVILLE HOME - AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE -



Absolutely precious 1940's Craftsman style bungalow in move-in condition! New paint and carpet throughout. Living room with decorative only FP flanked by built-in bookcases. Charming french doors lead to the dining room with gleaming wood floors. Spacious kitchen w/room for small table includes stove / dishwasher and open shelved pantry. Mudroom off the back porch doubles as laundry with W/D hookups. Plenty of storage in deep-shelved closets throughout. Wrap around wood porch perfect for relaxing and watching the world go by. Pink dogwoods / azaleas grace the yard. Walking distance to Clarkesville Square, restaurants, Soque River, Pitts Park makes this home a prime location. Approx. 9x12 ft storage shed included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3205035)